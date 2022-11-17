JUST IN
Business Standard

What is going wrong with Indian exports?

The impact of the global slowdown is beginning to be felt in India. The country's goods exports have contracted for the first time in two years. What went wrong with India's exports story?

Topics
India exports | India imports | Economic slowdown

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Exports

    • The impact of the global slowdown is beginning to be felt in India. The country’s goods exports have contracted for the first time in two years. It saw over 16% decline in October when compared to the same month last year. So exactly what went wrong with India's exports story? This episode of the podcast answers the question.

    First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 13:26 IST
