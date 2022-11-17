What is going wrong with Indian exports?
The impact of the global slowdown is beginning to be felt in India. The country's goods exports have contracted for the first time in two years. What went wrong with India's exports story?
Topics
India exports | India imports | Economic slowdown
The impact of the global slowdown is beginning to be felt in India. The country’s goods exports have contracted for the first time in two years. It saw over 16% decline in October when compared to the same month last year. So exactly what went wrong with India's exports story? This episode of the podcast answers the question.
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 13:26 IST
