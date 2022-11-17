JUST IN
Business Standard

Warning signal for economy as headline inflation heads to high core

Rate of core price rise has been over 5% for over two years and remained over 6% for five months till Oct

Topics
economy | core inflation | retail inflation

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

consumer food

Core retail inflation rose from 6.3 per cent in September to 6.5 per cent in October even as the overall rate of price rise eased from 7.41 per cent to 6.77 per cent, indicating price pressures will sustain longer than expected.

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 11:34 IST

