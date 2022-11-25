Why is the second-hand car market running in top gear

There has been an uptick in FDI in the Indian automobile sector over the years. It is expected to become the world’s third largest by 2026. Back home, people are thronging the showrooms to drive home new cars. The sales of passenger vehicles shot up 29% last month. Meanwhile, a parallel industry of second-hand cars is also thriving. And it is becoming increasingly organised. The market for second-hand cars is expected to double in the next five years. Is the used car then the new “new” for Indian auto-buyers? This podcast tries to drive home the logic behind having a pre-owned car