Coal minister asks ECL to ramp up production to 50 MT during current fiscal

-
ALSO READ
North Eastern Coalfields seeks clearances to operationalise 2 Assam mines
South Eastern Coalfields tops in coal output among CIL subsidiaries
Chhattisgarh: New mines give South Eastern Coalfields a ray of hope
Import of thermal coal to stop by 2024-25, assures Pralhad Joshi
India says will need coal until 2040 and beyond, says Pralhad Joshi
-
Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday directed the officers of the Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) to work for achieving the production target of 50 MT during the current fiscal to meet the energy requirement of the country, a statement said.
In 2021-22, ECL produced 45 million tonnes (MT) of coal.
On the second day of his two-day visit to the ECL areas, Joshi inaugurated several infrastructure projects that would help increase coal-loading capacity and control the pollution caused by coal production and dispatch, the statement said.
Joshi also visited the View Point of Sonepur Bazari opencast project. He inspected the project and held a review meeting with officials.
The minister also visited the underground coal mine in Jhanjhara, about 225 metres deep. At an annual production capacity of 3.5 MT, it is the most coal-producing underground mine in India, the statement said.
Joshi is the first coal minister to visit the mine. There, he interacted with coal mine workers, besides inaugurating the Jhanjhara expansion project, raising its capacity to 5 MT.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 07:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU