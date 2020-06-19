Here are 8 career options that are least impacted by recession

India's working class is bearing the brunt of the spread in the form of losses, rising poverty levels and reduced per-capita income.

The unemployment rate shot up to 27.1 per cent in the week ended May 3. This is the worst India has seen so far.

But the also made us realise the potential of remote working and learning. While there were a few bumps initially, businesses now have seamlessly transitioned into remote working.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that employees will be “allowed to work from home permanently, even after the pandemic passes".

Since remote learning and remote working is going to be the new normal, it's time to explore opportunities in fields that are least impacted when the economy crumbles.

Gaurav Vohra, Co-Founder & CEO, Jigsaw Academy talks about anti-fragile career options, jobs that actually come out stronger when faced with a problem.

With people moving to and with an exponential increase in the consumption of data, the need for trained professionals in cloud computing, and data related fields is set to increase. Let's discuss each of career options which can prove to be recession-proof

professionals- They have a wide range of responsibilities, but the crux of their is to protect online data from being compromised. Sixty-four per cent of the organisations in India are expected to increase demand for while 56 per cent for cloud software, a IDC report said on June 2nd.

1. Defensive Cyber Security- Defensive operations refer to activities through the global information infrastructure to help protect institutions' electronic information and information infrastructures as a matter of mission assurance. It is a domain that has seen zero percent unemployment rate over the last decade and predictions say they will continue to do so.

2. Offensive Cybersecurity- A career in offensive cybersecurity is resilient to a recession. Offensive cybersecurity is a proactive approach that involves launching a cyberattack against adversaries to disrupt or cripple their operations and to deter their future attacks.

3. Cloud Computing- Well, it simply means delivery of computing services, like servers, storage, databases, networking, and the Internet (“the cloud”) to offer faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale. Cloud technology is being implemented by more than 50% of businesses. They are using this technology to run their organizations efficiently, serve their clientele better, and increase profitability. is considered to be the number 1 skill set globally for the last few years.

4. Cloud Security- This is a secured opportunity for you to grow in your career, even during uncertain times. Cloud architects remain at the top of all the positions as companies are building themselves in cloud technology to be at a respectable position in the market. Cloud professionals and engineers play a very crucial role in helping companies integrating cloud services into the traditional infrastructure

5. Risk Analyst- So, there is no risk in a risk analyst job, even during the recession. IBM predicts demand for Data Scientists, Risk Analysts, and Data Analysts will soar 28% by 2020. provides lenders with a more complete profile of the customer and an insight that enables them to anticipate customer behaviour. By making use of these analytics techniques, lenders can save their time, money, and resources to target the right customers and monitor or anticipate the risk involved.

6. Architect- No matter how recession changes the dynamics of the economy, technology never feels the heat of the recession, the same does the Architect. An architect, has an essential role in the successful development and operation of IoT

7. IoT Analyst- During the recession competition increases, so does the demand for an IoT Analyst. IoT Analyst provides an overview and insights into data generation, analysis, and usage from IOT systems, and uses multiple case studies to explain how analytics is used in IOT scenarios to accomplish desired outcomes with use of IOT across verticals including sports, healthcare etc.

8. AI Specialist- Applications, websites, and communications all still need to operate around the clock, and thus an AI specialist is always in demand, even during the recession. AI and Machine Learning courses not only help in improving the customer experience using IT and ITes products and services but also change the way companies operate across different industries and domains. An increasing number of technology-savvy industries from retail to healthcare are recognizing the benefits of ML & AI. They are using this technology to run their organizations efficiently, serve their customers better, and increase profitability.