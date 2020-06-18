HPBOSE 12th result 2020 to be declared today at 11:30 on hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th result: The Board of Secondary (HPBOSE) will declare the class 12 results on June 18. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni yesterday said that the HPBOSE 12th result 2020 will be announced in a press conference at 11.30 am. HPBOSE 12th exams were scheduled to be held from March 4 to 27, but some papers had to be cancelled after the government announced a nationwide to curb the spread of disease in the country. The process of evaluation of answer sheets was also delayed due to the

Here's how to check HPBOSE 12th result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of Himashal Pradesh board at hpbose.org

Step 2: In the new page, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number.

Then, click on 'Search Result' option

Step 4: Download your result and keep a print out for future use

HPBOSE declared class 10th on June 9. More than 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11. Tanu of Kangra district topped the state with 98.71% in class 10th board exams.