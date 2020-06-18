HPBOSE 12th result 2020 to be declared today at 11:30 on hpbose.org

-
HPBOSE 12th result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will declare the class 12 results on June 18. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni yesterday said that the HPBOSE 12th result 2020 will be announced in a press conference at 11.30 am. HPBOSE 12th exams were scheduled to be held from March 4 to 27, but some papers had to be cancelled after the government announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in the country. The process of evaluation of answer sheets was also delayed due to the lockdown.
Here's how to check HPBOSE 12th result 2020
Step 1: Visit the official website of Himashal Pradesh board at hpbose.org
Step 2: In the new page, click on the result link
Step 3: Enter your name and roll number.
Then, click on 'Search Result' option
Step 4: Download your result and keep a print out for future use
HPBOSE declared class 10th exam results on June 9. More than 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11. Tanu of Kangra district topped the state with 98.71% in class 10th board exams.