Why are stock market players recruiting IIT graduates?

Besides IT and tech companies, trading firms, data management companies and investment banks have shown an increased interest in placement events across major IITs this year. What's the trend here?

IIT placements | IITs | technology jobs

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Indian Institute of Technology in Gandhinagar

The IITs are back in news for some delectable packages from potential recruiters this placement season. Besides the core catchment of IT and tech companies, trading firms, data management companies and investment banks have shown an increased interest in the placement events across the major IITs this year. But what does this imply for the new batch of IIT graduates, and for the larger employment trends in the IT-sector? Debarghya Sanyal explores in this podcast.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 07:00 IST

