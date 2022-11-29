Fill all assistant professor posts immediately: DU tells colleges

-
ALSO READ
Professsors from 12 DU colleges get full salary after 3 months of delay
How Truecaller is using AI assistant to help you attend, or drop calls
Lifetime domestic help, chauffeur for CJIs, SC judges after retirement
Google Assistant develops personalised speech recognition feature
TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 out now, here's how to check your score
-
The Delhi University has directed its colleges to take "immediate" steps to fill vacant posts of assistant professors.
In a letter to principals on Monday, the university said the college should ensure that all the sanctioned posts are filled up in line with the reservation roster approved by the university.
The colleges are requested to "take immediate necessary steps in filling up the vacant posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects/disciplines in your College/Institution against the sanctioned strength."
The varsity has requested to fill the posts following due procedures envisaged under the ordinances of the University and considering all eligibility criteria and qualifications laid down.
It has also asked for a compliance ce report to be sent to it immediately.
"It is to be ensured that all the sanctioned posts be filled up on substantive basis as per the Reservation Roster approved by the University, irrespective of variation, if any, in the class size, tutorials, practicals etc and under no circumstances the teaching post in any subject/discipline shall remain unfilled to be filled up subsequently for any reason whatsoever in this behalf," the varsity said in the letter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .