What makes India's top OTT stories click?

While several big budget shows failed to make a mark on streaming videos, budget shows like 'Panchayat' and 'Delhi Crime' won the audience's heart. What makes some stories connect to viewers?

Topics
OTT | video on demand | web series

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming video markets. Over 80 over-the-top or OTT platforms are jostling for viewers’ attention here. But as they say, content is the king. While several big budget shows like Marco Polo failed to make a mark, some budget shows like ‘Panchayat’ and ‘Delhi Crime’ won the audience’s heart. So what makes some stories click instantly with viewers? And how can the Indian OTT platforms achieve consistency of content? This podcast tells more

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 11:54 IST

