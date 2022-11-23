What makes India's top OTT stories click?

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming video markets. Over 80 over-the-top or platforms are jostling for viewers’ attention here. But as they say, content is the king. While several big budget shows like Marco Polo failed to make a mark, some budget shows like ‘Panchayat’ and ‘Delhi Crime’ won the audience’s heart. So what makes some stories click instantly with viewers? And how can the Indian platforms achieve consistency of content? This podcast tells more