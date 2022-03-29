Baroda BNP Paribas MF's Suresh Soni on markets and more

-
Q1: Can you give us your outlook for the markets currently? How long do you think the volatility may continue and do you think the Indian markets are still overvalued? Ans: >After a sustained rise, equity markets continue to move sideways from November last year >Markets witnessed FII outflows of about $30 billion >Despite geopolitical uncertainties, rising commodity prices and Fed rate hike, markets have held relatively well >Valuations at an average of the past five years now >In the near term, sideways movement will continue in markets Q2: The merger has come into effect after two years.
So what do you see as the strengths of this merged entity and what vision do you have for it? Ans: >The merger brings along the strengths of two large institutions that are backing it >The AMC will benefit from the institutions’ strength in asset management, risk management and investment processes >This is, in a way, a reset point in the life of the asset management company Q3: Post the merger, what does your new product pipeline look like? Where are you seeing opportunities ahead? Ans: >Following the merger, the existing product pipeline becomes stronger >Present product line: 28 schemes across equity, fixed income and hybrid category >Aims to bridge product gaps in the next six to twelve months Q4: Are you planning to enter the index funds space? Ans: >Passive market has seen disproportionate growth >Witnessed a growing trend in favour of passive funds over the last few years > Passive market is an area which the fund is watching with interest Q5: Several new players are entering the space. Is there scope for everyone to grow in this asset management industry in India? And: >The differentiator for Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund is the institutional backing of Baroda Asset Management India and BNP Paribas Asset Management India >Bank of Baroda has been around in India now for more than 110 years >BNP Paribas Bank has been around in India for more than 160 years >However, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund will operate with the energy of a start-up >Mutual funds are still very under-penetrated >Mutual funds are owned by less than 2% of the population of this country >Number of unique investors in mutual funds would be between two and a half to three crores >There is scope for everybody to grow in the mutual funds market Q6: Do you foresee further consolidation in this industry? Ans: >This is a business of scale >This is an industry that lends itself well for consolidation as well as growth > In the current setting, there will be more growth acquisitions in the industry
