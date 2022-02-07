Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on revenue estimates, capital gains etc

-
Q1: Are you keeping your projections for next year conservative and hoping to achieve much higher actuals? Ans:
- Estimated 9.6% growth in revenues for next year includes excise duties
- Excise duty is anticipated to go down by almost 15% – from Rs 3.94 to about Rs 3.35 lakh crores
- Significant revenue earning from capital gains tax this year
- Last year, earning form capital gains tax was around Rs 7,000 crore
- 15% growth in income tax is a challenging target and has rarely happened in the past
- Tax-to-GDP ratio this year is likely to be 11+%
- Little less than 1.3 is the estimated tax buoyancy for next year
Can you share how many corporates shifted to the new tax regimen?Ans:
- Of the corporate tax for 2020, which was filed on 2021, 65% of the income and 16% of the assesses shifted to the new tax regimen
- People with higher income have moved to the new tax regimen
- Individual tax payers will move to the new regimen as they exhaust tax exemptions
- Govt wants to push the non-exemption regimen and also analyse the data
- New regimen has larger slabs and is aimed at paying less tax
- Govt should consider streamlining of capital gain tax and introduce parity on some items of financials and non-financials
- Need to analyse what asset is for long term and which are the ones for short terms
- Industry should have the capacity to accept certain principle decisions taken by the govt
- All activities need not be regulated, and unregulated activities can be taxed as well
- No data estimates on how much 30% tax on crypto transactions will be like
- The tax will avoid disputed between departments and assesses
- Cryptos are not contributing to economic value as much as debt or equity
