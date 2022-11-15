A step-by-step guide on withdrawing cash from ATM using UPI apps

Many of us today are settling most of our purchases and transactions using the payment mechanism. And now, one can even withdraw cash from ATMs without a debit or credit card, by using apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, .

After the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) proposal, the (NPCI) introduced a feature called Interoperable Cardless (ICCW), which allows people to withdraw from ATMs using their apps.

It should be noted that a cardless facility using UPI is currently only available for select banks. The banks offering a cardless card withdrawal facility include the State Bank of India(SBI), HDFC Bank, and (PNB).

What do you need to withdraw cash from ATMs using UPI apps?

You need a bank account and UPI payment apps such as GPay, PhonePe, and BHIM linked with that account. You should also have an active internet connection.

How to withdraw cash from ATMs using an UPI app? Here's a step-by-step guide to do just that: Go to any ATM machine and choose the 'Withdraw Cash' option

Select the UPI option on the ATM screen. A QR code will now be displayed on your ATM screen

Now, open a UPI app, such as or and activate the QR code scanner

Scan the QR code on the ATM screen from your selected UPI app

After scanning the code, enter the cash amount you wish to withdraw. (You can withdraw up to Rs 5,000 in one transaction)

Now, click on the proceed button and enter your UPI PIN to withdraw the money.

Withdrawing cash from ATMs without using debit or credit cards decreases the chances of transaction failure due to wrong PINs, or lost or stolen cards. That said, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has asserted that banks will not stop issuing debit cards following to the introduction of cardless facilities at ATMs.