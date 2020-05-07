Coronavirus update: India cases cross 52k; public transport may start soon

India has witnessed a sudden surge in its Covid-19 cases ever since the restrictions on movement have been partially lifted. In the last 24-hours, the country has reported 3,561 new cases and 89 deaths.



While the total tally has breached 50,000-mark, standing at 52,952 cases, the daily death toll has also shot up, mounting to 1,783 deaths, so far. However, the daily testing capacity has also risen to fivefold, which is the only good news for now.



It’s already May, and parts of the country hit 40 degrees Celsius a few days ago, making situations worse for people living in cramped quarters to stay indoors.



