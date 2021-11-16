Did India fail COP26 or take a step forward in the right direction?

-
ALSO READ
COP26 Glasgow 2021: What can India hope to achieve?
Overseas green capital chasing renewable energy firms across India
COP26 Summit: Economic Implications of India's emission-reduction targets
Glasgow COP26: There's little risk for coal investors on road to 2070
Pandemic, climate change, fossil fuel ban: Winds of change for renewables
-
The 26th session of the Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, has come to a close and it has been declared a success from the Indian perspective. India got its way through a last-minute change in wording about coal but has been accused of weakening efforts to end use of coal. This report analyses whether the criticism towards India is warranted.
After two weeks of negotiations, nearly 200 countries have reached a consensus at the COP26 climate summit. India teamed up with China to successfully push through a change in the wording of the final deal that was agreed upon, despite strong objections from developed countries. They alleged that the initial draft was watered down due to the amendment. Coal is responsible for 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
The final draft called for “accelerating the phase-down of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.” Here, unabated means coal power that is not tied to carbon capture and storage technology.
India still relies on coal for 70% of its electricity needs and nuclear power accounts for less than 2% of the energy capacity. Environment minister Bhupender Yadav, who led India’s negotiations at Glasgow, said the country still has to “deal with its development agendas and poverty eradication”. Moreover, about four million people in India depend on the coal industry for their livelihoods. India maintained that the current climate crisis has been precipitated by unsustainable lifestyles and wasteful consumption patterns mainly in the developed countries.
At the summit, India has pledged to derive 50% of its energy from renewable resources by 2030. The agreement reached at the summit does not mention the other two fossil fuels-- oil and natural gas -- which are used extensively by the US and European countries.
India and China may be the world’s two biggest coal polluters but on a per capita basis, Australia and South Korea lead among the G20 economies, according to energy and climate research organization Ember. India’s per capita emission from coal power is far less than the global average.
India has been portrayed as a spoiler for its stance on coal, with unfavourable coverage and reactions emanating from COP26. However, such a label is far from accurate.
Shyam Saran, former foreign secretary and senior fellow at Centre for Policy Research, says India's intervention to get the language on coal watered down might have been a misstep
It was for the first time that any COP decision called for reducing the use of coal power. Experts say it is no less than an achievement. What the deal still did not achieve is the ambitious goal set in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. The countries had then pledged to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius compared to pre-industrial levels by 2100. Even with the current pledges, the world is on track for 2.4 degrees of warming. But to make progress on this, countries have agreed to meet next year to discuss further carbon cuts. Most nations agreed that it was a small but important step towards the right direction.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU