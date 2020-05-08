India's five most affected states: Key coronavirus updates and highlights

India reported its second highest daily cases at 3,390, taking the total number to 56,342. 103 people died in the last 24 hours. That means total death toll stands at 1,886.



The best way to reflect the situation is perhaps through key takeaways. So, here are some:



44% of Tamil Nadu's 5,409 cases have come in the past 4 days alone (25% in 2 days)



Tripura has added 22 cases (its highest single-day rise). 94% of all its cases have come in just four days



Among states with more than 100 cases, Punjab has the highest 5-day average growth in cases (at 17%)



Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases (13979). It is followed by Gujarat (4878), Delhi (3983), Tamil Nadu (3825)

and Madhya Pradesh (1828)



