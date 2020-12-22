2021 Outlook: Covid vaccine, economic recovery, earnings to drive markets

-
Exactly a year after the Covid-19 infection began its ambush, the world is witnessing a mass-vaccination drive against the pandemic. And therefore, if pessimism was associated with 2020, optimism is the word for 2021.
The market crash in March 2020 resulted in stocks being available at throwaway prices, opening up attractive investment opportunities. Moreover, as the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates low during the year, flood gates of liquidity were thrown open. The result? Both, the Sensex and the Nifty50 indices, are up nearly 80 per cent from March 2020 low. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index has surged around 90 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index has jumped a massive 109 per cent during the period.
On a year-to-date basis, the Sensex has given 10.5% returns till December 21. Likewise, Nifty50 has grown 9.5%. The Nifty Mid and SmallCap indices, meanwhile, are up 17 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively during the period.
In this edition of the podcast, Pankay Pandey, head of research at ICICI Securities; Sachin Shah, fund manager at Emkay Investment Managers; and Santosh Kumar Singh, head of research at Motilal Oswal AMC outline outlook for primary and secondary markets in 2021.
