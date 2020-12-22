JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Global cues to guide indices today; SGX ruling 142 pts higher

LIVE stock market updates: SGX Nifty is ruling 142 points higher at 13,400 levels

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

BSE Stock Exchange (Photo- Boomberg)
LIVE market updates: The early indications are that bulls will make a comeback in the Indian equity markets today, at least during the open, after yesterday's carnage. The SGX Nifty was trading 155 points up at 13,418 levels, at 7:30 am, indicating a gap-up open. 

On the domestic front, newsflow regarding this new strain of Covid-19, the government's response to it, as well as global cues will remain the key triggers for the Indian markets.
 
Global cues

Asian shares, on the other hand, started weak on Tuesday as investors worried a highly infectious new strain of Covid-19 that shut down much of Britain could lead to a slower economic recovery. Australian ASX 200 lost 0.7 per cent in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.4 per cent.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 0.39 per cent on Monday, and Nasdaq ended flat while the Dow rose 0.12 per cent. 

(With inputs from Reuters)


