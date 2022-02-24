Are mid, small-caps attractive buys after sharp correction?

-
ALSO READ
Small- and mid-caps set to top asset class league after a gap of five years
Invest in a multi-cap fund for high allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks
Don't get swayed by the recent returns offered by mid- and small-cap funds
Sell-off in mid, small-caps to bottom out soon
Multi-cap schemes seen gaining investor favour in recent months
-
Despite the worsening Ukraine-Russia crisis, global markets stabilised on Wednesday as sanctions announced by major economies, including the US, UK, Japan and Australia hit markets not with a bang, but a whimper. Instead of a sweeping package that crippled top Russian banks, cutting its financial transactions off the global economy, or personally singling out Vladimir Putin -- the US and its allies settled on a modest ‘first tranche’ of penalties. Markets responded with a shrug, underwhelmed by the tit-for-tat approach. The sanctions targeted a pair of Russian banks, VEB.
RF and Promsvyazbank as well as three members of Russia’s elite with close ties to the Kremlin. The penalties also sought to freeze future purchases of Russian sovereign debt. Yet the sanctions hardly amounted to the economy-crippling measures the US and its partners long telegraphed if Russian troops were to roll across the border. Not surprisingly then, the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 closed with tepid losses of 0.1% each, ending at 57,232 and 17,063 levels, respectively. However, the broader indices outperformed the frontline indices. The MidCap index on the BSE advanced 0.6% while the SmallCap index climbed 0.9%. The likes of Yaari Digital, Raymond, Orient Bell, Crompton Greaves, Oberoi Realty, Adani Power, IRCTC, and JSW Energy rallied between 3 and 20%. This bounce back comes after a sharp fall of over 10% at index level in the past one week, where 13 stocks from the Nifty Midcap100 pack and 18 from the Nifty Smallcap pack hit 52-week lows. So, does the reversal mean that the downtrend has bottomed out? Or is it just a dead cat bounce? Fundamentally, too, D-Street mavens say investors should stay away from the space as market situation remains volatile. They also say investing in large-caps could be a better option at the moment where balance sheet strength is strong. As regards today, the developing situation in Eastern Europe and monthly F&O expiry back home will guide the indices. That apart, stock-specific action, oil price movement and bond yields will also affect the market sentiment.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU