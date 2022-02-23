Govt to soon decide on Sebi chairman appointment: Report

-
ALSO READ
UPSC selects 31 pvt sector specialists as joint secys, directors, dy secys
Govt appoints KV Kamath as chairperson of newly set up Rs 20,000-cr DFI
Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders reject appointment of statutory auditor
Pak minister says law would be followed in appointment of ISI chief
Eight newly appointed judges of Allahabad HC administered oath
-
The government will soon take a decision on the appointment of Sebi Chairman as the extended tenure of incumbent Ajay Tyagi will be ending this month.
Sources said senior bureaucrats and former members of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have applied for the position.
The finance ministry had invited applications from eligible candidates in October 2021 for the post of Sebi Chairman and the deadline for submission of the applications was December 6, 2021.
It is not yet clear whether Tyagi will get another extension or a new appointment will be made.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said "the process of calling for application has already happened... shortlisting probably is yet to happen" while responding to a question regarding the tenure of Tyagi coming to an end this month.
When asked whether the incumbent will get an extension or a new person will be appointed, she had said, "you have to wait till February 28 to know what we are going to do on it (Sebi Chairman)."
Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as Sebi Chairman on March 1, 2017, for a period of three years. Subsequently, he was given a six-month extension and later in August 2020, his tenure was extended by 18 months.
As per the procedure for the appointment of regulators, the candidates are shortlisted by the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) headed by Cabinet Secretary.
The shortlisted candidates are interviewed by the panel comprising Economic Affairs Secretary and three external members having domain knowledge. Besides, the high level panel has authority to recommend names other than those who have applied for the advertised post.
Based on interactions, FSRASC recommends name to the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In an advertisement issued on October 28 last year, the finance ministry invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Sebi Chairman for a maximum period of five years or till 65 years, whichever is earlier.
The government had given an extension to U K Sinha for three years, making him the second longest-serving chief of Sebi after D R Mehta. Sinha was at the helm before Tyagi took charge.
In the case of Tyagi, the government issued appointment notification twice.
According to the first notification issued on February 10, 2017, Tyagi, then Additional Secretary (Investment) in the Department of Economic Affairs, was appointed as the Sebi Chairman for a period not exceeding five years or till the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Subsequently, another notification curtailed his appointment to an initial period of three years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU