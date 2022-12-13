Does 2023 belong to the Bulls, or will the Bears reign supreme?
Business Standard's Puneet Wadhwa caught up with Abhiram Eleswarapu, CEO and head of India equities at BNP Paribas on how he thinks equity markets will play out in 2023, and his sector preferences
It has been a choppy 2022 for the stock markets amid a host of headwinds. Will the year ahead belong to the Bulls, or will the Bears reign supreme? Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa caught up with Abhiram Eleswarapu, CEO and head of India equities at BNP Paribas on how he thinks equity markets will play out in 2023, and his sector preferences in this backdrop
