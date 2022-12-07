JUST IN
Are the markets fully pricing in recession fears?
Business Standard's Puneet Wadhwa spoke to Jitendra Gohil, Director, Global Investment Management, Wealth Management, India at Credit Suisse on how the markets may play out over the next few months

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Jitendra Gohil, head of India equity research at Credit Suisse Wealth Management
Jitendra Gohil, Credit Suisse Wealth Management

    • It has been a nervous few weeks for the markets as global central banks gear up to battle fears of an economic slowdown and a possible recession. Have the markets fully priced in the possibility of a recession, or it the worst yet to come? Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa spoke to Jitendra Gohil, director, global investment management, wealth management, India at Credit Suisse on his assessment of how the markets are likely to play out over the next few months.

    First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 07:00 IST
