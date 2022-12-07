Are the markets fully pricing in recession fears?

It has been a nervous few weeks for the as global central banks gear up to battle fears of an economic slowdown and a possible . Have the fully priced in the possibility of a recession, or it the worst yet to come? Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa spoke to Jitendra Gohil, director, global investment management, wealth management, India at Credit Suisse on his assessment of how the are likely to play out over the next few months.