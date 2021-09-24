Evergrande crisis can be catalyst for market correction: Nilesh Shah

-
It has been a topsy-turvy week for the global equity markets, having to deal with the Evergrande crisis in China. Will this event prove to be a catalyst triggering a market correction? Or is the worst over? In this exclusive interview with Puneet Wadhwa, Kotak Mahindra AMC Managing Director Nilesh Shah answers all these questions.
Edited excerpts:
Concerns around China’s Evergrande crisis over now?
- Evergrande more of a China problem than a global one
- It’s China's ‘Lehman Brothers moment’
- No global markets contagion, only a temporary setback
- Some impact: Real estate slowdown, metal stocks to be hit
Will Evergrande ghost haunt global financial markets again?
- Difficult to predict market sentiment
- Events like Evergrande can act as a catalyst for market correction
Where will Nifty be after 6 months – 15,000 or 20,000?
- Indian markets are fairly valued
- Corporate results good, Covid cases dropping, ample money flowing
- Evergrande crisis may force investors to look at India as alternative to China
Biggest risk to markets: surplus liquidity, inflation or retail investor frenzy?
- None of these are risks
- People sceptical about markets, but still want to invest
- Indian market’s fundamentals should be a worry
- We have a good opportunity to narrow economic gap with China
- If PLI scheme delivers, we may well become manufacturer to the world
- Investors looking for growth will then come to India
What about the opportunity the US-China trade war gave?
- China is competitive; exporting more now than before pandemic
- India needs to leverage its strengths sector by sector
US Fed has indicated a taper. Can global equity markets also take a breather?
- Excessive liquidity has created excessive valuation in asset classes like cryptos
- No such excess in the listed company/stock universe
- First impact of liquidity taper will be on NFT market, cryptos, unlisted equities
- The listed/stock market universe will be last to be impacted
Should investors look at debt segment instead of equities?
- Debt was an option in March 2020 as well
- Investors must follow asset allocation
What should be proportion for allocation to each asset class?
- Depends on life goals and risk profile
- Investment opportunities in the current market?
- Looking at an equal allocation between large, mid-and small-caps
- Some themes that will run long –
- Financialisation of savings: Beneficial for banks, NBFCs, AMCs, insurers, fintechs
- Export-oriented plays: Pharma, IT
- Industrial & engineering: Capex-driven play for the next 3-5 years
