The Morning Show - Ep 6: SP Group crown jewel, Quad summit, and Evergrande

The 70-year relationship between the Tata group and the Shapoorji-Pallonji group has gone from sweet to sour in the past few years. The latter has already expressed its intent to exit the former and liquidate its 18.4 per cent stake. Its efforts to do so did not

succeed last year. Will it work out this time around?

Some of the recent developments can potentially alter the strategic picture of the Indo-Pacific region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to the US, where he will participate in the first in-person summit today. What should India expect to

achieve from this summit?

It has been a topsy-turvy week for the global equity markets, having to deal with the Evergrande crisis in China. Will this event prove to be a catalyst triggering a market correction? Or is the worst over? What does Kotak Mahindra AMC Managing Director

Nilesh Shah have to say on the matter?

Be it Evergrande or the US Fed's taper timeline keeping markets on edge, we often hear about volatility. What does it mean? And what's the barometer to measure it?



Listen to this podcast to get answers to all these questions.