How will Indian markets react if US Fed goes for a 100 bps hike?

-
ALSO READ
22 states, UTs see rise in inflation, despite marginal reduction overall
Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 50 from today; check prices
Limited downside in markets provided inflation remains in check: Analysts
US Fed's pyrrhic victory over inflation after policy rate hiked by 75 bps
TMS Ep232: RBI repo rate, domestic investors, rate-sensitive stocks, ESOPS
-
Inflation in the US eased to 8.3% in August, as against a reading of 8.5% in July 2022. The print was also lower than the peak of 9.1% touched in June this year.
Yet global equities witnessed mayhem on Wednesday as the annual pace of price rise was more than economists’ median estimate of 8.1%.
The US registered its biggest single-day loss in over two years, with the Nasdaq plunging 5% and Dow Jones 4% in Tuesday’s overnight trade.
In Asia, Nikkei and Hang Seng shed over 2.5% each; while Kospi and Taiwan were down 1.5% each.
On the contrary, aggressive buying in banking and metal stocks helped the markets recoup initial losses.
The frontline S&P BSE Sensex recouped 920 points from the day’s low to end just 0.37% down near 60,350 levels.
The Nifty50, too, shut shop 0.37% down at 18,000 levels.
Investors fear that the higher-than-expected inflation data will likely make the US Fed even more aggressive in its rate hiking spree, leading to a hard landing for the economy.
For now, the US markets are more or less factoring-in a 75-basis point rake by the US Federal Reserve when it meets on September 20-21.
Mark Matthews, Head of Research for Asia, Julius Baer says Fed may hike rates by 50 bps or 75 bps. Markets may not be disturbed or pleased by either. US futures market is pricing in 75 bps hike, he says.
However, Wednesday’s data has also increased the probability of a steeper 100-basis point rate hike.
Against these expectations, should investors be worried if the Fed goes for a 100-bps hike?
According Avdhut Bagkar of Business Standard, underlying trend remains robust. Key benchmark indices on course to hit fresh peaks. Sensex may touch 63,000; and Nifty 19,000. Nifty Bank eyeing 42,000-mark, he says.
Going into today’s trade, global mood will be the key determinant of the session’s trajectory.
Commodity prices, FII fund flow, weekly F&O expiry and stock-specific triggers shall dictate the market action.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU