Investors' wealth dips Rs 76,196 cr amid sell-off in stock markets

-
ALSO READ
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Equity, debt markets' strategy post RBI's rate hike decision
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 50 from today; check prices
CNG, petrol price hike: Auto, taxi unions on strike demanding subsidy
-
Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 76,196.54 crore on Wednesday, with the market witnessing a sell-off amid rising concerns over possible aggressive interest rate hikes to tame high inflation.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies -- which is also an indicator of wealth of investors -- tumbled Rs 76,196.54 crore to Rs 2,85,94,997.40 crore amid the 30-share Sensex falling 224.11 points or 0.37 per cent to 60,346.97 points.
On Tuesday, when the markets had gained for the fourth straight session, the market valuation stood at Rs 2,86,71,193.94 crore.
The 30-share index rebounded more than 1,200 points from the early lows before settling at 60,346.97 points, a loss of 224.11 points or 0.37 per cent compared to Tuesday's closing level.
The broader NSE Nifty closed lower 66.30 points or 0.37 per cent at 18,003.75 points.
The Sensex had plunged 1,150 points to a low of 59,417.12 points, while the Nifty declined to a low of 17,771.15 points in early trade on Wednesday, following deep losses in US markets.
Tracking the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms had tumbled by Rs 2.21 lakh crore in initial deals. However, the markets showed steady recovery and pared most of the losses to settle 4 per cent down.
According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Indian markets displayed strong resilience in the face of negative global cues.
While markets opened 1.6 per cent lower, it showed steady recovery throughout the day to wipe out the entire opening loss and managed to close near day's high with marginal loss of 0.4 per cent.
"Controlled inflationary environment v/s global peers, strong flows from retail, domestic as well as foreign institutions continue to drive the domestic equities.
"Although there can be bouts of volatility due to adverse global cues. Support base buying at lower levels are giving much needed strength to the Indian markets and any sharp decline will be good opportunity to buy in Indian equities," Khemka added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU