Is the worst over for global equity markets?

Q: Are the out of the woods when we talk about inflation-related fears?

Ans:

>Inflation has peaked and is on its way down

>Crude oil price was the largest driver of inflation

>Oil prices are softening now

>Inflation is a structural problem, especially in Europe

Q: What about India? The Sensex is flirting with the 60,000 mark again and is also close to its all-time high.

Ans:

>Indian have surprised the most this year

>Indian are down only around 5% in US dollar terms

>India has been resilient and will continue to be so

Q: Will the Indian markets continue to outperform in case the global markets correct, or see a sharp bounce from here on?

Ans:

>Indian markets are likely to outperform

>Buying by locals (domestic institutions, retail investors) has held up the market

>Foreign money should allocate more to India going ahead

Q: By when do you see FII lows pick up in a meaningful way?

Ans:

>Inflation in the US will fall gradually

>Flows have already turned in favour of Indian markets

Q: Do you think the local institutional investors who bought at lower levels cash out as the markets rise gradually?

Ans:

>Difficult to predict their move

>Indian economy now in a strong structural up cycle

>Private sector capex to drive economic growth for the next 2 – 3 years

>China downturn augurs well for India

>India stands out within the emerging markets

Q: By when do you see the capex plans of India Inc come through? This is at a time when the RBI is hiking rates, which in turn could dent demand. So, why would India Inc go for capex?

Ans:

>Rate hike cycle will not crimp consumption

>Inflation under control as oil prices have dropped

>Private capex cycle will benefit from govt infra spending

Q: How do you see the corporate earnings play out over the next few quarters?

Ans:

>Earnings growth expectation in FY23 beginning were around 20%; cut to low teens now

>Banks to see double digit earnings growth; consumer sector to do well

>Infra to benefit from govt spends

>See FY23 earnings growth in mid-teens