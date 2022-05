Equity markets are headed towards a bear phase: Mark Matthews, Julius Baer

Q1: With the US Federal Reserve and the RBI making their intent clear, how do you see play out in the rest of 2022?

They'll be choppy; many moving parts in the markets



Aura of uncertainty hanging over markets
More chances of downside than an upswing
Buyers need to be nimble
Outlook is uncertain; do not advise people engage in active trading
Possible that equities are headed towards a bear phase
Market trajectory has taken a U-turn
Overall direction does not look positive
India has outperformed most regions YTD
Domestic investors continue to buy stocks; untapped potential
Rising oil a headwind for the Indian economy
Earnings growth in FY23 will come from sectors not dependent on commodity prices
Indian equities to perform in-line with global peers
Commodity prices have surprised over the past few weeks
Assuming we're in a bear phase, three-fourths of the pain is over
US Fed tightening expectations will prove to be exaggerated
Signs that economic growth is starting to slow; will help in cooling inflation
Stocks not overheated; global cues in focus
Markets trading on macro events rather than fundamentals
Commodity producers likely to do well