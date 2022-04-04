Is the worst over for the markets?

-
ALSO READ
Economic Survey 2021-22: India's agile fiscal policy response
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
-
Markets have staged a strong rebound after frontline indices Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex hit bottom on March 7. With benchmarks recovering 10 per cent since March 7, what has changed in the past three weeks? The Ukraine war, which led to dampening of investor sentiment, has still not reached a peaceful resolution.
However, US President Joe Biden’s largest-ever release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve has calmed the oil markets from multi-year highs. Lower crude prices coupled with Russia’s offer of discounted crude oil prices at $35 a barrel to India are insulting markets from the worst. Apart from that, analysts see in-line fourth quarter earnings for FY22 help retreat investors’ sentiment. Large part of the sell-off in India was driven by massive FII selling since October last year. However, analysts believe that the worst FII outflows have peaked for Indian markets. Neeraj Chadawar of Axis Securities, for instance, expects FII inflows to resume in the next two months as valuations seem favourable. To sum it up, panic among investors seems to be easing but the markets may not be completely out of the woods. The near-to-medium term sentiment will continue to remain volatile as the Ukraine-Russia crisis is yet to reach a definite solution and supply-shortage induced inflation is yet to peak. That said, this week’s market trajectory will be guided by a host of domestic and global economic data points. India will release its manufacturing PMI data for March on April 4 and Services PMI on April 6. Globally, Euro zone, UK, USA and Russia will roll out their respective Composite and Services PMI data for March on April 5. Moreover, Euro zone’s retail sales for March are due to be released on April 7, and Russia’s Q4FY22 GDP data will be released on April 8. Lastly, the Reserve Bank of India will announce its interest rate decision on April 8. Shivam Bajaj of Avener Capital believes that the central bank will maintain status quo and focus on growth at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU