JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

Julius Baer's Asia-Pacific head on how 2022's shaping up for equities

Bhaskar Laxminarayan, head of investment management for Asia Pacific at Julius Baer, shares how the new Covid-variant could possibly change the outlook for global equity markets, including India

Topics
equity market | Investment | FII

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Bullish on news

1) The way markets have reacted to the Omicron Covid strain, it seems that they know more than the medical experts do. What do you think?

>> Risk from coronavirus is not going away


>> Portfolio construct should be done keeping this risk is mind 2) How do you see 2022 shaping up for equities as an asset class?

>> The coming decade belongs to equities

>> Equities will outperform the fixed income universe in the next 10 years

>> The US, India and China are the main hotspots where growth has been strong

>> Indian equities a long-term story; valuations have always been rich

>> Do not base investment decision solely on valuations 3) How are the FIIs looking at India as an investment destination?

>> India is still a marginal allocation for FIIs

>> China has been a predominant bet

>> Local investors participating in Indian markets is good; wealth generation opportunity 4) How do you see corporate earnings play out?

>> 2021 will have a big base year effect for 2022

>> 2021 is the biggest ‘beat year’ for corporate earnings across the world

>> Do not see negative earnings growth
5) What should an ideal portfolio construct be for investors to tackle opportunities and risks that lie ahead in 2022?

>> Equites: Around 52 – 55 per cent; Bonds: 35 per cent; Alternate assets: 10 per cent; and some cash

>> For someone with average risk profile, equities is the best place to be

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 06 2021. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.