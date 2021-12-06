Julius Baer's Asia-Pacific head on how 2022's shaping up for equities

-
ALSO READ
Will classic defensive bets outperform the markets?
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Vaccine hoarding by some countries leading to new Covid-19 variants?
Covid-19: Delhi reports first Omicron case as India vaccinates 50% adults
RBI policy over, global factors to dictate market trajectory from here on
-
1) The way markets have reacted to the Omicron Covid strain, it seems that they know more than the medical experts do. What do you think?
>> Risk from coronavirus is not going away
>> Portfolio construct should be done keeping this risk is mind 2) How do you see 2022 shaping up for equities as an asset class?
>> The coming decade belongs to equities
>> Equities will outperform the fixed income universe in the next 10 years
>> The US, India and China are the main hotspots where growth has been strong
>> Indian equities a long-term story; valuations have always been rich
>> Do not base investment decision solely on valuations 3) How are the FIIs looking at India as an investment destination?
>> India is still a marginal allocation for FIIs
>> China has been a predominant bet
>> Local investors participating in Indian markets is good; wealth generation opportunity 4) How do you see corporate earnings play out?
>> 2021 will have a big base year effect for 2022
>> 2021 is the biggest ‘beat year’ for corporate earnings across the world
>> Do not see negative earnings growth
5) What should an ideal portfolio construct be for investors to tackle opportunities and risks that lie ahead in 2022?
>> Equites: Around 52 – 55 per cent; Bonds: 35 per cent; Alternate assets: 10 per cent; and some cash
>> For someone with average risk profile, equities is the best place to be
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU