Hinduja arm NXTDigital's shares up around 40% in 2 trading sessions

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than Beta or Delta: Study
Nepal imposes ban on entry from 9 countries amid Omicron variant scare
New York reports 5 cases of Omicron; tally of new Covid variant in US now 8
World races to contain latest Covid-19 threat, the omicron variant
-
When benchmark Indian indices were on a downward trend due to Omicron concern-led weak broader market sentiment, shares of NXTDIGITAL have risen around 40 per cent in the past two trading sessions.
On Friday, Sensex and Nifty settled at 57,696.46 points and 17,196 points, down 1.31 per cent and 1.18 per cent from its previous close, respectively.
NXTDIGITAL, a subsidiary of Hinduja Group, provides digital television services to consumers.
On Friday, shares of the company settled at Rs 472.50, nearly 11 per cent higher from its previous close. The intra-day high was Rs 511.8 per share.
Notably, the company has recently raised Rs 560.13 crore through rights issue, against an issue size of Rs 288.61 crore.
Also, the company has reportedly been taking steps to liquidate non-core assets to pare its debt obligations.
--IANS
ad/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU