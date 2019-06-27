Market Ahead, June 27: Top factors that are likely to guide markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead, June 6: All eyes on RBI MPC meet outcome
Market Ahead, June 10: All you need to know before the Opening Bell
Market podcast: Macro data to Brexit, factors that may sway sentiment today
F&O expiry to US-China trade war, top factors that may drive market today
Infosys, TCS Q4 results to drive market sentiment on Friday
-
Early trade in Asia and trends on SGX Nifty, the Singaporean exchange for Nifty Futures, suggest a flat start for the Indian indices.
Asian peers were trading flat on Thursday as confusion shrouded after US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a trade deal with China was possible this weekend but warned he was prepared to impose higher tariffs on virtually all remaining Chinese imports if talks fail.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.04% during the overnight trade on Wednesday. The S&P500 dipped 0.12% while the Nasdaq gained 0.32%.
Back home, Markets ended at a two-week closing high on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled 157 points higher at 39,592 while the broader Nifty50 index closed 51 points higher at 11,848.
After yesterday’s session, Index formed a big body bullish candlestick pattern indicating current momentum to continue unless Nifty trades below 11,750 levels.
Top news that could move the markets today –
>> India adds 5 million new investors in 1 year
>> Coca-Cola looks at picking stake in Café Coffee Day
>> Nifty is nearing record high but only 15 stocks are bringing in value
>> Jet Airways, Reliance Power are among the 34 stocks that will exit F&O segment from June 28
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU