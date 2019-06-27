Market Ahead, June 27: Top factors that are likely to guide markets today

Early trade in Asia and trends on SGX Nifty, the Singaporean exchange for Nifty Futures, suggest a flat start for the Indian indices.

Asian peers were trading flat on Thursday as confusion shrouded after US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a trade deal with China was possible this weekend but warned he was prepared to impose higher tariffs on virtually all remaining Chinese imports if talks fail.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.04% during the overnight trade on Wednesday. The S&P500 dipped 0.12% while the Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Back home, ended at a two-week closing high on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled 157 points higher at 39,592 while the broader Nifty50 index closed 51 points higher at 11,848.

After yesterday’s session, Index formed a big body bullish candlestick pattern indicating current momentum to continue unless Nifty trades below 11,750 levels.

Top that could move the today –

>> India adds 5 million new investors in 1 year

>> Coca-Cola looks at picking stake in Café Coffee Day

>> Nifty is nearing record high but only 15 stocks are bringing in value

>> Jet Airways, Reliance Power are among the 34 stocks that will exit F&O segment from June 28