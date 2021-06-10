Market Ahead Podcast, June 10: Top factors that could guide markets today

After two straight days of losses, market bulls eye a return to Dalal Street on Thursday, tracking upbeat sentiment in Asian markets, however, the session could be marked by high volatility on account of weekly f&o expiry. Moreover, some caution later in the day cannot be ruled out ahead of the release of US CPI data which may provide clues on the Fed's monetary policy outlook.

Continuously declining Covid cases and hopes of improvement in the demand environment are likely to provide comfort to the market bulls. India for the third straight day reported fresh cases below 1 lakh. In the last 24 hours, fresh Covid cases came in at 93,896.

At 7.30 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 51 points higher at 15,723.

In overnight trade, Wall Street ended a see-saw session lower as market participants awaited inflation data while the retail "meme stock" craze continued unabated. All three major US stock indexes reversed earlier gains but remained range-bound in the absence of any clear market catalysts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.44%, the S&P 500 lost 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.09%.

In Asia, shares edged higher but held their recent trading range. Japan's Nikkei and Australia's benchmark shares rose 0.4% each. Chinese shares gained with the blue-chip index up 0.9%

Now, a look at the stock-specific triggers that are likely to guide the market today

A total of 64 companies, including Century Plyboards, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NHPC, and SAIL, are scheduled to post their quarterly numbers today.

Bata India on Wednesday reported a 23.3 per cent YoY fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. Revenue from operations was down to Rs 589.90 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 620.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

Private equity firm Advent International Corp on Wednesday divested its entire 5.36 per cent stake in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals for a little over Rs 1,348 crore through multiple open market transactions.

TCI Express' new sorting centre at Pune has become operational after receiving relevant regulatory approvals.