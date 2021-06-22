Market Ahead Podcast, June 22: Top factors that could guide markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead Podcast, April 27: Top factors that could guide markets today
Catch the news, learn a new skill or simply have fun listening to a podcast
Market Ahead podcast, April 12: Factors that could guide markets this week
Market Ahead Podcast, April 13: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, April 15: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
Positive global cues, receding Covid cases and a record vaccination spree have set the stage for a strong opening for the Indian markets on Tuesday, although, high crude oil prices could cap upside. That said, investors will track Fed chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Congress later today for guidance, after a surprise shift in the US central bank's policy outlook.
At 7.30 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 52 points higher at 15,781.
India on Tuesday, meanwhile, reported 39,000 Covid cases, the lowest since March 18. The pace of vaccination also picked up, boosting expectations of a faster economic recovery. On Monday, India administered a record 8.1 million doses as the central government-led “free for all” vaccination drive kicked off.
In the overnight session, US stocks notched their biggest rally in five weeks as speculation the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a gradual pace outweighed concern about the central bank’s hawkish pivot. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.40%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.79%.
Asian stocks opened higher, tracking a US equity rebound. Japan's Topix index climbed 2.2%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.7% and Kospi index rose 0.6%.
Oil prices continued to rally, with Brent oil hitting $75 a barrel for the first time in more than two years amid signs of a rapidly tightening market. Futures in London edged above that mark in early Asian trading after rising 1.9% in the previous session, the most in four weeks, a Bloomberg report said.
Now, a look at the stock-specific triggers that are likely to guide the market today
NMDC, Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, GE Power India, PNB Gilts, Religare Enterprises and Sobha are among 79 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers on Tuesday.
Indian Bank on Monday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to raise around Rs 4,000 crore, setting the floor price at Rs 142.15 per share.
Setting aside Sebi's direction, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday allowed PNB Housing Finance to go ahead with the shareholders' meeting on Tuesday to consider the proposed Rs 4,000 crore-investment by private equity firm Carlyle and others in the mortgage firm.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will pass its order on the Kalrock-Jalan consortium’s plan for revival of Jet Airways today.
Dish TV India on Monday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through a rights issue in one or more tranches.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU