Indian Bank opens Rs 4000-cr QIP issue; sets floor price at Rs 142.15/share

-
ALSO READ
Poly Medicure gains 6% on successful fund raising via QIP issue
Gold price today at Rs 53,610 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,700 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,900 a kg
Gold price at Rs 48,900 per 10 gm today, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,500 a kg
-
State-owned Indian Bank on Monday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to raise around Rs 4,000 crore, setting the floor price at Rs 142.15 per share.
The committee of directors on capital raising in its meeting held on Monday approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on June 21, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The committee approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 142.15 per equity share. Floor price is the minimum price set for an issue, below which an offer cannot be made.
"The bank may, in accordance with the special resolution of the shareholders, at its discretion offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price in the QIP," it added.
Further, a meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on June 24, 2021 to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount for the equity share to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), pursuant to the QIP, it said.
In March this year, the committee of directors had accorded approval for raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore through QIP in one or more tranches.
Indian Bank stock closed 4 per cent higher at Rs 145.50 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU