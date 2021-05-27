Market Ahead Podcast, May 27: Top factors that could guide markets today

The benchmark Nifty index may attempt to make a dash towards its record closing high on Thursday after a solid session on Wednesday. The index closed above 15,300 for the first time since February 16 and was up for a fourth day on optimism that economic activity will accelerate as pandemic-led restrictions ease and vaccinations rise.

The Nifty added 93 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 15,301.45—mere 14 points short of a new lifetime closing high. The index had logged its lifetime high on a closing basis of 15,314.7 on February 15, just before the onset of the lethal second wave of Covid-19. The Sensex yesterday closed at 51,017, with a gain of 380 points, or 0.75 per cent. The index is currently 1,136 points, or 2.23 per cent below its record closing peak of 52,154.

That said, mixed global cues and volatility ahead of the expiry of May series derivative contracts later in the day may keep bullish sentiment in check.

On the technical charts, the Nifty index is staring at the immediate resistance of 15,330-15,430 while the Sensex has made a bearish sign with its 50-day moving average crossing below the 100-day average. Yet, analysts are optimistic on the future trajectory of the indices as they have already undergone a time correction.

In the global markets, US stocks edged higher on Wednesday as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tame down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check.

The Dow Jones rose 0.01 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.19 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.59 per cent.

The trend was weak among Asian stocks early Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.84 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, while Australia's ASX200 was flat. At 8:00 AM, the SGX Nifty traded 15 points higher at 15,318.

On the coronavirus front, India recorded over 211,000 new Covid infections on Wednesday while deaths from the disease rose by 3,842. The country's total cases now stand at 27.36 million.

And before we close, here are some of the stocks that investors could keep on radar:

A total of 93 companies, including Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, and Page Industries are set to release their quarterly earnings today.

That apart, BPCL on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 11,940 crore for the quarter ended March, 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,361 crore in the year-ago quarter. BPCL's revenue from operations rose 21.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 98,755.6 crore and has declared dividend of Rs 58 per share.

Karnataka Bank, meanwhile, posted an all time high annual net profit of Rs 483 crore for the financial year 2020-21. The net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 is Rs 31.36 crore, a 15 per cent jump over the previous year.

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with LACChain to develop a blockchain ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Global biotechnology company Dyadic International, Inc. on Wednesday announced that it would be developing Covid-19 vaccine in India in collaboration with Syngene International.