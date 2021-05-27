Bearish sign emerges for Indian stocks approaching record, shows data

A technical indicator is flashing a bearish sign just as Indian stocks approach record highs. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has entered a so-called death cross, with its 50-day moving average crossing below the 100-day average for the first time since March 2020, when global equities saw the worst impact from the pandemic.

“We don’t expect the negative crossover to result in a sharp market decline like we saw in March last year,” said Ruchit Jain, a technical analyst at Angel Broking Ltd.





“In that instance, the Sensex was in a downtrend due to the lockdown and rising cases, while now the market has already undergone a time correction by trading in a range after touching a record high in February.”