JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Rising markets boost infra scheme returns to 85% on average past one year
Business Standard

Bearish sign emerges for Indian stocks approaching record, shows data

"We don't expect the negative crossover to result in a sharp market decline like we saw in March last year," said Ruchit Jain, a technical analyst at Angel Broking Ltd

Topics
Bearish market | stock market trading | Markets Sensex Nifty

Bloomberg 

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

A technical indicator is flashing a bearish sign just as Indian stocks approach record highs. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has entered a so-called death cross, with its 50-day moving average crossing below the 100-day average for the first time since March 2020, when global equities saw the worst impact from the pandemic.

“We don’t expect the negative crossover to result in a sharp market decline like we saw in March last year,” said Ruchit Jain, a technical analyst at Angel Broking Ltd.

chart

“In that instance, the Sensex was in a downtrend due to the lockdown and rising cases, while now the market has already undergone a time correction by trading in a range after touching a record high in February.”

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, May 27 2021. 01:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.