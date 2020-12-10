Market Wrap, Dec 10: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic equity market ended in the negative territory on Thursday, owing to a sell-off in counters such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, Infosys, and HDFC.



The S&P BSE Sensex snapped its five-day rally to settle at 45,960 levels, down 144 points, or 0.31 per cent while NSE's Nifty ended at 13,478, down 51 points, or 0.38 per cent, thus breaking the seven-day gaining streak.



Among individual stocks, UPL ended nearly 11 per cent lower at Rs 438 on the BSE following a media report that its promoters had siphoned off money.



IRCTC ended over 11% lower as the government's proposed stake sale of up to 20 per cent equity shares via an offer for sale (OFS) began today.



In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 0.57 per cent lower at 17,495 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index closed at 17,463, down 114 points, or 0.65 per cent.



Among sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG gained the most - up 2.81 per cent to 34,054.80 levels while Nifty Realty ended 0.43 per cent higher at 290 levels. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1.54 per cent to 1,810 levels while Nifty Bank ended 0.65 per cent lower at 30,510 points.



Market breadth was in favour of declines as out of 3,071 companies traded on the BSE, 1,665 declined and 1,241 advanced while 165 securities remained unchanged.



As many as 381 securities on the BSE hit their 52-week highs today while 44 slipped to their one-year low.



Cement shares were under pressure after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) raided cement companies on price cartelisation allegations.



In the global markets, Asian equities eased from record highs on Thursday as stalled US stimulus talks and a sell-off in tech stocks weighed, while sterling traders sat on a knife’s edge as last-ditch Brexit negotiations yielded only an agreement to keep talking.



In Europe, shares were little changed after a meeting between Britain and EU leaders on a trade deal failed to yield a breakthrough, while a European Central Bank (ECB) decision due later in the day kept investors from making big bets.



In commodities, oil prices rose above $49 a barrel as hopes of a faster demand recovery after the release of Covid-19 vaccines offset a huge rise in US crude inventories that showed supply remains ample.