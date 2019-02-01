Market Wrap, Feb 1: Sensex gains 213 points post populist budget proposals

The benchmark indices settled over 0.5 per cent higher on Friday after Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced a string of populist measures in his speech in the Parliament.

The S&P BSE ended at 36,469, up 213 points or 0.59 per cent, while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,894, up 63 points or 0.58 per cent.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 14,641, up 81 points or 0.56 per cent, while the S&P BSE SmallCap settled at 13,950, up 24 points or 0.17 per cent.

Among sectors, the Auto index was the top gainer of the day, rising 2.71 per cent led by Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki. The index too rose 1.45 per cent led by HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra.

Shares of Anil Agarwal promoted companies – Vedanta, Sterlite Technologies and Hindustan Zinc, hit their respective 52-week lows, falling by up to 20 per cent on BSE in intra-day trade on Friday. ended 17.82 per cent lower at Rs 162, Sterlite Technologies settled at Rs 223, down 9.55 per cent and Hindustan Zinc slipped 2.07 per cent to end at Rs 255

Shares of climbed as much as 18.57 per cent to Rs 281.50 apiece on BSE after a news report suggested Naresh Goyal-controlled airline has agreed with most of the conditions set by its partner Etihad for offering a lifeline to the debt-laden domestic carrier.