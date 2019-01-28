MARKETS LIVE: Zee Group stocks to be in focus today

- Interim Budget 2019, FOMC meet, Q3 results to steer indices this week
Interim Budget 2019, outcome of US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, corporate earnings, US-China trade talks, macroeconomic data (GDP data, fiscal deficit figures, Nikkei PMI manufacturing and infrastructure industries index numbers), movement in rupee and crude are some of the key factors likely to dictate the market trend this week. That apart, the sentiment will be impacted by the January-series futures and options contract expiry on Thursday. Among stocks, investors are expected to keep a tab on Zee Group stocks in today's trade.
Earnings this week
Around 500 companies including Axis Bank, Tata Power, HCL Technologies, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, UPL, Power Grid Corporation, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Titan Company are slated to announce their December quarter earnings this week.
Rupee
The rupee on Friday weakened by 10 paise to close at 71.17 against the US dollar amid increasing demand for the greenback from exporters and heavy selling in domestic equities.
SGX Nifty
Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,819, up 24.50 points or 0.23 per cent in early trade.
Global Markets
Asian stocks advanced on Monday as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the US government following a prolonged shutdown that had shaken investor sentiment.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI edged up 0.2 per cent, New Zealand stocks were up a touch, while Japan's Nikkei bucked the trends and eased 0.2 pecent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.96 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 24,737.2, the S&P 500 gained 22.43 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 2,664.76, and the Nasdaq Composite added 91.40 points, or 1.29 pe rcent, to 7,164.86.
Oil Prices
US spot crude oil futures were at $53.37 per barrel, down 32 cents, or 0.6 per cent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil future were at $61.37 a barrel, down 27 cents, or 0.4 per cent.
(with Reuters input)
