Market Wrap: Indices end at new closing peak; RIL m-cap hits Rs 10 trn

Equity market ended in the positive territory on Thursday - the last day of the November series of futures and options (F&O) contracts, led by ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, and IndusInd Bank.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 110 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 41,130 levels - its fresh closing high. IndusInd Bank (up over 2.50 per cent) was the biggest gainer on the index while HeroMotoCorp (down 2 per cent) emerged as the top loser. Reliance Industries (RIL) today became the first Indian company to hit Rs 10 trillion market capitalisation. The stock hit a new high of Rs 1,584 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the Nifty50 index closed at its fresh closing peak of 12,154 levels, up 54 points or 0.44 per cent. The Nifty Bank index ended at 32,124 levels, up 0.8 per cent.

In the broader market, both mid and smallcap stocks outperformed the market. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 1 per cent to end at 17,207 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 index settled at 5,759, up 0.6 per cent.

Sectorally, except auto stocks, all the indices on the NSE ended in the green. Nifty PSU Bank index surged 3.44 per cent to 2,716 levels, followed by Nifty Metal index, which gained nearly 2 per cent to 2,654 levels.

Buzzing stocks:

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit Rs 10 trillion market capitalisation (m-cap) after the stock price hit a new high of Rs 1,584 on the BSE. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's m-cap zoomed to Rs 10,02,380 crore during the trade on the BSE. At close, the stock settled at Rs 1580, up over 0.65 per cent.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance zoomed 30 per cent to Rs 348 in the intra-day trade on the BSE on the back of heavy volumes. The stock of housing finance company zoomed 110 per cent from its low of Rs 166 touched on October 17, 2019. Shares of the company settled at Rs 334, up 25 per cent.

In other news, India's economy probably expanded at its weakest pace in more than six years in the quarter to September, a Reuters poll showed, as consumer demand and private investment weakened further and a global slowdown hit exports. The median of a poll of economists showed annual growth in gross domestic product of 4.7 per cent in the quarter, down from 5.0 per cent in the previous three months and 7 per cent for the corresponding period of 2018. The Q2 GDP data is slated to be released on Friday.

Global markets:

A four-day rally that had lifted world stocks to near-record highs stalled on Thursday as a US bill backing Hong Kong’s protesters became law, provoking China’s ire and threatening to derail an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing. Besides, Japanese retail figures slumped the most since 2015 as a sales tax hike dragged on the economy, exacerbating a slowdown caused by slowing exports and manufacturing.

In commodities, oil prices fell for a second day on Thursday after official data showed US crude and gasoline stocks rose. Fresh tensions between the US and China, too, weighed on it.