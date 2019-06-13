Market Wrap, June 13: Here's all that happened in the markets today

ended flat on Thursday weighed down by banking and auto stocks. Weak global cues and rising retail inflation too contributed to a lackluster trade.

The S&P closed 15 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 39,741 levels dragged by select blue-chip counters like IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and Infosys. While PowerGrid and M&M were the top gainers, YES Bank and IndusInd slipped the most.

The broader Nifty50 settled just above the psychological level of 11,900 at 11,914 mark, up 8 points or 0.07 per cent. Among sectoral indices, while public sector banks, metals and slid, realty and financial services stocks soared.

The S&P touched an intra-day low of 39,461 levels while the Nifty50 drifted to 11,817 levels during the day before staging a limited recovery.

The broader market, S&P BSE Mid Cap settled 49 points lower at 14,873 levels while S&P BSE Small Cap lost 72 points to close at 14,476 levels, taking deeper cuts than benchmark indices.

Buzzing stocks

Shares of Jet Airways (India) slipped 15 per cent to Rs 93 apiece during the morning deals on Thursday to hit a fresh lifetime low on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The fall comes on the back of the exchanges' decision to switch deals on the stock to ‘trade-to-trade’ segment with effect from June 28, 2019 till further notice.

Shares of Indiabulls Group soared up to 16 per cent from their respective intra-day lows on the BSE on Thursday after Abhay Yadav, the petitioner who had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the housing finance major for siphoning off funds worth Rs 98,000 crore, withdrew the writ petition in the Supreme Court.