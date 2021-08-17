Market Wrap Podcast, Aug 17: Here's all that happened in the markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Wrap, Feb 22: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, June 14: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Sensex up 364 pts, Nifty tops 15,850; auto, IT, realty stocks march ahead
Market Wrap Podcast, July 22: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Sensex soars 593 pts, ends above 55,400; Nifty at 16,529; IT stocks dazzle
-
Fag-end buying in select names pushed NSE barometer Nifty past the 16,600 mark for the first time. Gains were mainly concentrated in the defensive sectors like IT and FMCG. The 50-pack Nifty settled at 16,615, up 52 points. BSE Sensex too closed the volatile session near day's high after surging to a fresh peak of 55,855 in the last hour of trading. Sensex shut shop at 55,792, up 210 points.
Tech Mahindra, TCS, Nestle and Infosys were the top Sensex gainers and IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Airtel and L&T were the top losers.
Buying returned to broader markets as BSE Smallcap index jumped 0.30 per cent and BSE Midcap 0.71 per cent. Despite this, the advance-decline ratio stood at 1:2, suggesting concentrated market action and underlying bearishness.
Sectorally, the Nifty IT index was the best performer amid gains in index heavyweights. The index vaulted to a new high in intra-day deals and settled 2.57 per cent higher. It was followed by Nifty FMCG and Pharma indices. Metal pack on the other hand witnessed profit taking and was the worst performer, down over 2 per cent. Banks and financials too suffered losses.
On stock-specific front, rally in IT names pushed TCS to a new high of Rs 3560.25 on the BSE and its market cap swelled past Rs 13 trillion and became the only other listed company, apart from RIL, to achieve this feat. The stock closed 2 per cent up at Rs 3552.
Little known smallcap firm Fiem Industries' shares ended at 20 per cent upper circuit after the company said it is the sole supplier headlamps, tail lamps, indicators, rear fender assemblies and mirrors for Ola Electric's newly launched scooters S1 and S1 Pro.
Hindustan Zinc, on the other hand, lost over 4 per cent to end at Rs 317.5 after the company said Board Meeting scheduled today to consider interim dividend for financial year 2021-22 has been deferred.
Apollo Hospital shares extended their rally following strong June quarter show. The stock hit a new high of Rs 4956.95 and settled at Rs 4,920, up 13 per cent.
Meanwhile, on the primary market front, Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Sterlite Power Transmission has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,250 crore through an initial share-sale. The initial public offer (IPO) will see sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,250 crore by the company, according to DRHP.
Lastly, on the global market front, stocks dropped for a second day and US equity-index futures tumbled amid concern more economic shutdowns are becoming necessary to contain a fast-spreading pandemic. Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent and the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent. The MSCI World index shed 0.3 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU