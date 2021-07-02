Market Wrap Podcast, July 2: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Equity snapped their four-day losing run and ended near day's high on Friday as gains in pharma and banking counters, along with select heavyweights, lent support to the indices. Breaking away from a lackluster trade, the frontline indices picked pace in the second half of the session as ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, and HDFC gained between 0.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed with gains of 166 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 52,485 levels while the NSE's Nifty50 settled at 15,722 levels, up 42 points or 0.27 per cent.

However, trading action was skewed towards small-cap stocks as hefty buying in Mangalam Cement, Omaxe, OnMobile Global, Route Mobile, and Indoco Remedies, pushed the BSE SmallCap index up 1 per cent. Gains in mid-cap index remained capped amid sell-off in Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, SAIL, and Vodafone Idea. The BSE MidCap index thus ended flat.

Individually, shares of Route Mobile surged 20 per cent to Rs 2,126 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday after the company announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire the artificial intelligence-driven email communication platform Sendclean from Sarv Webs Private Limited. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,979 on February 17, 2021.

That apart, shares of Nucleus Software Exports hit an all-time high of Rs 765.35 after rallying 9 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deal on the back of heavy volumes. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 754, touched on October 7, 2020. The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly three-fold with a combined 1.56 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE today.

Lastly, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), on Friday, became the second most-valued listed public sector bank with a market-capitalisation of over Rs 50,000 crore. The Street has been betting on the privatisation of the state-owned lender, which has pushed its shares over 50 per cent higher on the BSE in the past one month.

By close, IOB stood with an m-cap of Rs 51,887 crore, pushing PNB and BOB to third and fourth position with m-cap of Rs 46,411 crore and Rs 44,112 crore, respectively.

Globally, European shares rose on Friday on a boost from semiconductor makers, while investors awaited a closely watched monthly jobs report from the United States later in the day. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5 per cent, with technology stocks rising 1 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei added 0.3 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.6 per cent.

As regards the US, Nasdaq Futures were up 0.17 per cent while those of S&P 500 and Dow Jones were unchanged.

Top of the day:

>> Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies has launched India long-only equity portfolio with 16 stocks, which include marquee stocks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries (RIL), ONGC, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel and Jubilant FoodWorks.

While Wood said this is certainly not a perfect time to start an Indian portfolio since the Sensex is near an all-time high, he still remains convinced that India is at the start of a new housing cycle after a seven-year downturn, which is why there will be a 17 per cent weight in the property sector.

>> Meanwhile, in the primary market, state-run NTPC Ltd., India’s largest power generator, aims to take its renewables unit public to help fund a Rs 2.5 trillion clean energy expansion. The New Delhi-based producer wants to list its NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. unit in the next fiscal year, which begins in April 2022.