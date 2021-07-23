Market Wrap Podcast, July 23: Here's all that happened in the markets today

After a volatile ride in early trade, the benchmark indices stabilised, taking their winning run to the second day today amid gains in lenders and index major ITC. While Asian were muted, a strong opening for European peers and strength in US futures aided the sentiment on the Street.

Zomato, meanwhile, remained the buzzword on Street today amid its market debut. It rewarded its shareholders handsomely as the scrip debuted at a strong premium. After opening at Rs 116 on NSE, a 53 per cent premium to issue price of Rs 76 per share, it ended 65 per cent higher at Rs 125.30. On BSE, it settled at Rs 125.85, a 66 per cent premium.

On index level, some profit taking was witnessed in the last hour of trade, which pulled BSE barometer Sensex off the 53,000-mark it reclaimed in intra-day trade. It finally climbed 139 points to 52,976 and Nifty50 rose 32 points to 15,856. For the week, both indices declined nearly 0.4 per cent.

ICICI Bank and ITC, top Sensex gainers, added nearly 3 per cent each ahead of their Q1 numbers on Saturday. Both these firms are expected to post solid numbers for the June quarter.

As for ICICI Bank, analysts expect the profit after tax (PAT) to grow anywhere between 59 per cent to 95.5 per cent over the previous year. Meanwhile, net interest income is seen growing upwards of 13 per cent YoY.

Analysts, meanwhile, see ITC's profit after tax (PAT) growth between 21-53 per cent YoY while revenue is seen in the range of Rs 22-35 per cent. In quarterly terms, the figures could slide in double-digits.

On the other hand, L&T, HUL and RIL were the top losers in Sensex pack. RIL shares ended 0.74 per cent lower ahead of its Q1 results later in the evening.

In the sectoral space, Nifty Realty and Nifty Bank were the top gainers, logging over 1% return each. Nifty Auto and Nifty Media were the only losers. The broader lagged benchmarks today as Nifty Smallcap declined 0.46 per cent while Nifty Midcap rose 0.17 per cent.

In stock-specific action, shares of telecom firms hogged limelight after the Supreme Court dismissed the application of companies that sought recomputation Adjusted Gross Revenue dues demanded by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT). Following this action, Vodafone Idea plunged 9.6 per cent although Airtel ended marginally higher amid hopes of a duopoly market in future.

JSW Steel rallied 11 per cent to end at Rs 240.95 in anticipation of a strong Q1 show. The company, post-closing hours, reported a net profit of Rs 5,900 crore for the June 2021 quarter as against a loss of Rs 582 crore in the same period last year.

Mahindra Holidays after hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 338.9, settled 5 per cent higher at Rs 324.9 after the company said its board will mull bonus issue next week.

Now, going into trade next week, the major focus will be on US Federal Reserve's policy meeting where more discussion about tapering is expected. Further, the earnings action would remain high as big names such as Tata Motors, L&T, Axis Bank, DRL, IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Nestle Industries, Lauras Labs, TVS Motors, Tech Mahindra, BHEL and UPL are slated to post their June quarter numbers.

Street would also react to the numbers by Reliance Industries, ITC and ICICI Bank among others in early trade on Monday. Furthermore, some interest in Zomato shares and telecom players could also be seen in the early part of the week.

Action in auto names is likely towards the end of the week as auto majors would post their monthly sales over the weekend. A fresh listing is also on the cards next week. The second-most subscribed IPO of 2021 -- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem would debut on bourses next Friday.

Lastly, on the global market front, world stocks perked up with European stock trading broadly higher while U.S. futures pointed to a positive open for Wall Street later in the day. But Asian shares, outside Japan, were largely lower.

Europe's broad Stoxx 600 index was last up 0.5% and set for a fourth straight day of rises, having tumbled more than 2% on Monday. In contrast, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7%.