Market Wrap Podcast, June 28: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Equity indices declined in the fag-end of the session on Monday, even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced relief measures for a battered-down economy.
In an 8-point agenda, FM Sitharamam on Monday announced a Rs 1.1 trillion loan guarantee scheme for Covid-affected sectors, including a Rs 50,000 crore loan to the health sector aimed at scaling medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas.
That apart, Sitharaman also announced an additional Rs 1.5 trillion for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, launched as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat package. For the financial sector, the FM said MFIs can extend loans of maximum Rs 1.25 lakh to 2.5 million individual borrowers for a period of 3 years.
Other measures included financial support to 11,000 registered tourist guides, extension of Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, additional subsidy of Rs 14,775 crore to be provided for DAP and NPK fertilisers, and distribution of 5 kg of free food grains to the poor.
With these measures in place, investors booked profit on the bourses, taking the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex to 52,735 levels, down 189 points or 0.36 per cent. The broader Nifty50, on the other hand, closed at 15,815 levels, down 46 points or 0.29 per cent.
Both the indices had hit a lifetime high of 53,126 and 15,915.6, respectively earlier today.
The broader market, on the contrary, resumed their uptrend and outperformed the headline indices. The BSE MidCap index ended at 22,639 levels, up 0.40 per cent while the BSE SmallCap index shut shop at 25,111, up 0.46 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Thyrocare Technologies tumbled 11.5 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,281 apiece in the intra-day trade today after nearly 3.74 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE by 3:15 PM. Docon Technologies, along with API Holdings, the parent company of unicorn PharmEasy, had said on Friday that it will acquire a 66.1 per cent equity stake in the diagnostic chain firm for Rs 4,546 crore. They also made an open offer for acquisition of additional 26 per cent stake in Thyrocare at a price of Rs 1,300 per share.
Meanwhile, newly listed Dodla Dairy closed at Rs 609 apiece, after debuting at Rs 550, a 28 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 428 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). KIMS, on the other hand, ended at Rs 987.5 after listing at Rs 1,009, up 22 per cent against its issue price of Rs 825 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Analysts suggest short-term investors should book profits in the counters while those for long haul should focus on fundamentals. According to Angel Broking, Dodla Dairy's valuations have turned expensive after today's 48 per cent rally over the issue price, leaving limited upside in the near-term.
As regards KIMS, the brokerage says short-term investors should book profit at Rs 977 while long-term investors may book partial profit and hold the remaining quantity as the company can perform well in the long run.
In another news, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday provided interim relief to Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund by partly staying an order passed by market regulator Sebi against the fund house.
In a 100-page order, Sebi had rapped the fund house for “several irregularities” in the running of its six debt schemes that were wound up in April 2020.
However, sources said SAT has stayed Sebi’s order restraining the fund house from launching new debt schemes. It has also asked the fund house to deposit Rs 250 crore within three weeks in an escrow account.
Global markets
European travel stocks sank 2 per cent on Monday on the back of a spike in Covid-19 cases across Asia, while worries of a sudden tapering in ultra-loose global monetary policy in the wake of rising inflation pushed pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.2 per cent.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.06 per cent and South Korea's Kospi eased 0.03 per cent.
