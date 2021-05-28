Market Wrap Podcast, May 28: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Bulls ruled on Dalal Street on Friday, the first day of the June F&O series, as a trinity of steady decline in Covid-19 cases, announcement of unlocking in the national capital, and $6 trillion fiscal stimulus in the US, held up investor confidence.



The benchmark Nifty index scaled a fresh record peak of 15,469.6 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade today, surpassing its previous record peak of 15,432 hit on February 16. The index traded higher for the sixth consecutive session as India recorded its lowest daily count of new Covid-19 cases in 44 days. The country, on Thursday, logged 1.8 lakh fresh virus cases while death remained below 4,000-mark.



Add to it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from Monday and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31.



Reading these developments as a first step towards a gradual uptick in economic activities, benchmark indices zoomed to day's high of 51,529 on the S&P BSE Sensex and record peak on the Nifty. By close, the Sensex index was quoting at 51,423 levels, up 308 points or 0.6 per cent while the Nifty50 was at 15,436-mark, up 98 points or 0.64 per cent.



During the week, both the frontline indices added 1.7 per cent each.



Individually, Reliance Industries was the biggest contributor towards the indices' rally today after the stock clocked its sharpest intra-day gain in two months and zoomed 6.4 per cent. The stock, which settled 6 per cent higher on the BSE, looks firm on both, fundamental and technical, grounds. Analysts at Jefferies maintained their 'buy' rating on the counter with a target of Rs 2,580 per share.



Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, on the other hand, ended 2 per cent higher on the BSE today after it reported consolidated profit of Rs 163 crore for the March quarter of 2020-21 (Q4FY21), which was impacted by a one-time loss of Rs 840 crore. In comparison, M&M had reported a loss of Rs 3,255 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company has also announced the highest-ever dividend of Rs 8.75 per share for FY21, to commemorate the 75th year of the company.



Sun Pharma, meanwhile, was the top laggard on the indices today, down 4 per cent at close, as the company reported a lower-than-expected profit after tax (PAT) in the March quarter (Q4F21) due to lower other income. It tumbled nearly 5 per cent in intra-day trade.



Grasim, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Coal India, HDFC, Kotak Bank, and IndusInd Bank were the other top gainers of the day, up between 1 per cent and 3 per cent. On the downside, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, PowerGrid, Shree Cement, and Nestle India were the top losers, down up to 2 per cent.



Broader markets, however, settled the day in the red on the back of profit-booking. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.12 per cent and the BSE SmallCap index dropped 0.48 per cent.



In terms of sectoral participation, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.7 per cent, followed by the Nifty Private Bank index, up 0.3 per cent. On the contrary, the Nifty Pharma index slipped 1.2 per cent on the NSE.



Global markets



European shares rose to a record high on Friday as UK-exposed financial stocks gained following a hawkish comment from a Bank of England official, with the prospects of increased US fiscal spending boosting market sentiment. That apart, European economic sentiment and consumer confidence data, which is due later in the day, is also expected to show an improvement in May.



Given this, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5 per cent to a record high of 448.55 points and was set to add about 0.8 per cent this week. German stocks also added 0.4 per cent, as the country planned to offer adolescents Covid-19 vaccine shots from early-June.



Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei climbed 2 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.7 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX200 rallied 1.2 per cent.



In the commodities market, oil prices, which play a large role in inflation via energy costs, were nudging towards $70. At 4:00 PM, Brent Crude was quoting at $69.6/bbl-mark.



Brent and WTI are both on track to post weekly gains of 5 per cent to 6 per cent as analysts expect global oil demand to rebound closer to 100 million barrels per day in the third quarter.



Given this, investors should stick to pro-cyclical commodity stocks, especially oil / energy counters, which are the best way to play the reopening of the economy, advises Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.



And before we close, here the key levels that investors need to track next week:



According to Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities, Nifty50 index crossed lifetime highs and closed the week on a positive note. However, this week’s upmove was slow and lacked strength. It is likely the benchmark index could face resistance at higher levels. The bulls are getting tired as the index is trading much higher than its mean levels. Hence, a brief corrective dip cannot be ruled out. 15,160 is the immediate support level for Nifty.



With no concrete triggers in place yet, continue to look for a strong reason to advance towards the unknown atleast in the near-term. Therefore, investors should seek selective bets, and wait for corrective moves before investing for long term.