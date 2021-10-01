Market Wrap Podcast, Oct 1: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth straight day on Friday amid slowing global economic growth and inflation fears. At close, the Nifty50 index was down 86 points at 17,532 while the BSE Sensex ended with a loss of 361 points at 58,765.

The broader ended the day mixed with the BSE Midcap falling 0.11 per cent and Smallcap indices rising 0.48 per cent. About 1716 shares have advanced, 1373 shares declined on the BSE, indicating the breadth is in favour of advances.

Sectorally, buying was seen in pharma, metal, PSU Bank and energy sectors whereas selling was witnessed in realty, banking and IT space.

Meanwhile, the auto space was in focus today as automobile companies announced their monthly sales data for September today. The auto pack traded mixed with companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland and Eicher Motors ending lower amid fall in auto sales as the semiconductor shortage hit production.

That said, TVS Motors' shares and those of M&M rose on the back of robust two-wheeler and tractor sales, respectively. Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services said the auto sector is holding-on despite weak sales, in anticipation of festival demand, as numbers from major manufacturers showed a fall in September sales.

Telecom stocks--Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea--too fell today on that the Department of Telecommunications has issued notices to them to pay Rs 3,050 crore in cumulative penalties within three weeks for flouting licence conditions by denying Reliance Jio Infocomm adequate points of interconnection in 2016.

Coming to other stock-specific moves, the shares of Zee Entertainment fell 3 per cent as the company's board rejected Invesco's demand to hold an extraordinary general meeting to remove current MD and CEO, Punit Goenka and induct its nominees. VST Tillers too ended at the 10% upper circuit after the company entered into a Master Service agreement with Zimeno Inc to develop integrated tractor powertrain.

Further, public sector aviation company Air India was also in the limelight today as Tata Sons is said to have won the bid for Air India, but the official announcement is awaited. But, DIPAM later clarified that reports indicating financial bids in Air India disinvestment case are incorrect.

The stock of Paras Defence and Space Technologies made a strong debut on Friday as the scrip got listed at Rs 475 on BSE against its issue price of Rs 175. This translates into a listing gain of as much as 171 per cent. The Rs 170.78 crore IPO, which was sold from September 21 to 23, received a record breaking response from investors. The issue was subscribed 304 times during the offer period.

Now, in the primary market, the initial public offer by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has been subscribed 5.22 times so far on final day of bidding. The portion allotted for qualified institutional buyers, received maximum interest as the shares were subscribed 10.36 times.

Going into trade next week, investors will focus on the earnings season for the second quarter. IT services major TCS will announce the earnings for the quarter ended September on October 8. The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will begin its bi-monthly deliberations on October 6. The monetary policy outcome will be announced on October 8. The data for the services PMI will also be released on October 5.

Lastly, stock-specific moves, global cues as well as related to Covid-19 will be among other major triggers for investors.