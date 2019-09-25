Market Wrap, Sept 25: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Indian equity continued to consolidate for second consecutive session on Wednesday as investors turned to profit-booking. Sentiment was also impacted as market participants adjusted their position ahead of expiry of Futures and Options (F&O) contracts for the September series on Thursday.

That apart, took cues from Asian peers who were spooked by US lawmakers' decision to call for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped below the 39,000-mark to close 504 points, or 1.29 per cent, lower at 38,593 level. Power Grid Corp (up 4 per cent) managed to hold gains to end as the top gainer at the 30-share index, while State Bank of India (SBI) (down nerly 8 per cent) settled as the top laggard. 23 of 30 constituents ended the day in the red.

On NSE, the broader Nifty50 ended at 11,440-mark, down 148 points, or 1.28 per cent. The index logged second biggest single-day fall this month.

All the sectoral indices, except IT, ended the day with losses. Nifty PSU Bank index settled as the biggest loser, down over 6 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto index (down 4 per cent), and Nifty Realty index (down 3.5 per cent). Nifty IT index managed to settle 0.13 per cent higher.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-cap closed at 14,225 level, down 255 points or 1.76 per cent. The S&P BSE Small-cap, on the other hand, dipped 205 points, or 1.5 per cent, to settle at 13,383 level.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH continued their dream run at the bourses and hit a new high on the BSE on Wednesday in an otherwise weak market. The shares now trade at more than double the value of its issue price. The stock of India's largest online business-to-business marketplace was trading 6 per cent higher at Rs 1,971, extending its previous day’s 10 per cent rally on the BSE. The stock closed at Rs 1,855, down 0.69 per cent.

Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills (BCML) were trading at nearly two-year high of Rs 174, up 3 per cent, on the BSE on Wednesday on expectations of improved operating performance. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent or 389 points at 11:00 am. The stock settled 2.23 per cent higher at Rs 171.6 apiece.