Market Wrap, Sept 18: Sensex gains 83 pts, Nifty ends at 10,841

Benchmark indices ended Wednesday's range-bound session in a positive territory; however, they pared their intra-day gains in the fag-end of the session. Although, decline in oil prices did give some impetus to the bulls, the broader market sentiment remained subdued after reports said the goods and services tax (GST) Council is unlikely to approve lowering the tax for auto sector.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 36,564, up 83 points or 0.23 per cent, with Tata Steel (up 4 per cent) being the top gainer and ONGC (down 2 per cent) the worst performer. On NSE, the Nifty50 index ended at 10,841, up 23 points or 0.21 per cent. Out of 50 constituents, 33 advanced while 17 declined.

Volatility index India VIX declined over 5 per cent to 15.17 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap ended 52 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 13,439.30 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index settled at 12,894.23, up 39 points or 0.30 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, realty stocks advanced the most, followed by metal and PSU bank stocks. On the contrary, media counters slipped the most in trade.

BUZZING STOCKS

Tobacco stocks rallied in the trade after Cabinet announced ban on e-cigarettes. Godfrey Phillips ended 5 per cent higher at Rs 989 apiece on the NSE while ITC added around 1 per cent to settle at 238.90.

Hotel stocks, too, gained after reports said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council could cut rates for five-star hotels to provide relief to the hospitality industry. The Council is scheduled to meet on Friday, September 20.