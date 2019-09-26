Market Wrap, Sept 26: Sensex climbs 396 pts, Nifty ends at 11,573

Making a sharp rebound, the equity benchmark indices ended the last day of the September series of futures & options (F&O) contracts on a positive note. Across-the-board buying and hopes of US-China trade truce boosted investor sentiment today.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 396 points or 1.03 per cent to end at 38,989.74, with Vedanta (up 7 per cent) being the top gainer and YES Bank (down 5 per cent) the biggest loser. ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Maruti contributed the most to the index's gains while Infosys, HUL and HDFC emerged the biggest drags.

During the day, the benchmark index of the BSE hit an intra-day high and low of 39,158.07 and 38,676.11, respectively.

On the NSE, the benchmark 50-share index Nifty ended at 11,573.30, up 133 points or 1.22 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, barring IT, all the indices settled in the positive zone. Metal stocks rallied the most, followed by realty and auto stocks. The Nifty Metal index gained 4.32 per cent to end at 2,525. On the other hand, Nifty IT index ended at 15,317, down 0.29 per cent.

Stocks that made today -

ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation (m-cap) inched towards Rs 3 trillion-mark as the stock of the private sector lender hit a new high of Rs 458, up 6 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day deals on Thursday. The stock closed at Rs 452, up 4 per cent.

Shares of YES Bank dipped 5 per cent on the BSE to hit a six-year low of Rs 50.85 on Thursday despite the private sector lender assuring investors that it was on course to raise growth capital. The scrip ended 5 per cent lower at Rs 51 apiece.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) gained for the fifth straight day, on reports that the government was considering selling its stake to a global oil company. During the session, it traded at its highest level since February 2018. At close, shares of the company stood at Rs 480, up over 3 per cent.